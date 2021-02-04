Magee Signing Day: Bridges headed to Auburn on last minute offer

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) — Magee’s Cayden Bridges helped lead the Trojans to the state championship this past season and soon he’ll be taking his talents to Auburn.

“They came in (with an offer) 5 or 6 days before signing day which really stressed me out,” Bridges said. “I looked it up and they sent over 300 athletes to the NFL. I mean, that’s my goal – to get to college and get to the NFL.”

Other Magee signees include Brennon McNair (South Alabama baseball), Adam May (Mississippi Gulf Coast baseball), J’lan Simms (East Mississippi basketball) and Jordan Magee (Co-Lin football).