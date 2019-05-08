Sports

MAIS 4A, Div. II Semifinals, Game 1: Magnolia Heights 6, Hartfield Academy 2

Posted: May 07, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 10:49 PM CDT

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - Hartfield Academy falls 6-2 to Magnolia Heights in game 1 of the MAIS 4A, Div. II semifinals. Game 2 Thursday night at Magnolia Heights.

