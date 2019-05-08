MAIS 4A, Div. II Semifinals, Game 1: Magnolia Heights 6, Hartfield Academy 2
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) - Hartfield Academy falls 6-2 to Magnolia Heights in game 1 of the MAIS 4A, Div. II semifinals. Game 2 Thursday night at Magnolia Heights.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump policy
- Trump promises more hurricane relief for Florida Panhandle
- Slain teen charged attacker in Colorado school shooting
- Police tow No. 2 leader of Venezuela congress to jail in car