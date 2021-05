TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - We're nearly halfway through May and a lot of people are trying to figure out some weekend runaways for the summer. When some places seem too far, but you still need to get away, then head up the Natchez Trace to Tishomingo State Park.

I like the park because the sandstone and limestone rock outcroppings are definitely not typical Mississippi-ish. Not that I don’t like typical Mississippi, but we are talking about going somewhere nearby that seems like a get away.