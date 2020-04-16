MAIS keeps competitive juices flowing with first ever E-Sports Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With high school sports on hold the MAIS is launching its first ever E-Sports Tournament featuring the game Fortnite.

“We had some discussions in doing it next academic year,” MAIS associate director of activities Chris Chance said. “…And then the Coronavirus hit and school was out, it just seemed like a good opportunity to sort of jump in and get a head start on it. We have all these people sitting at home and the rivalries among schools and it was just an opportunity to sort of strike those fires a little bit and keep them involved and show some school pride.”

Thirty players from each of the six classifications will have the chance to compete. Each school will receive at least one or two spots in the tournament.

“They play one on one until they get to the final two,” Chance said. “And then the final two play the best two out of three to see who advances. Then after that we will take the top two from each classification and have an overall next week.”

The tournament kicks off Thursday at 4:30 PM, and will be streamed on Twitch.TV/MAISTV.

“It’s been amazing to watch some of the smack talk that’s going on around Twitter about who will win and things like that,” Chance said.