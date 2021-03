VIDEO ABOVE: Highlights and postgame reaction from a thrilling night at the MAIS overall championships!

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — The MAIS overall championships did not disappoint Tuesday, with both games coming down to the final possession. MRA beat Greenville Christian, 77-72 in overtime to claim the boys title. Leake Academy held off a furious rally from Hartfield Academy to win the girls title, 39-36.