MAIS State Championship preview

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Prep has one of the longest current state championship streaks in the country with 7.

“You right, I had no idea about that,” said Prep head coach Ricky Black.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy is ready to break it in Saturday’s MAIS state championship game.

“Winning a state championship period would be great, but beating those guys, they’re tough,” said MRA senior quarterback Philip Short who has passed for 2,952 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. “They are a tough group with a great coach. Beating them would definitely be one I’m looking forward to.”

And, the MRA Patriots have something to prove.

“Realizing that we really haven’t done anything yet,” said Herbert Davis, who’s in his 6th year as the head coach at MRA. “You hate to say that because we won the conference, we beat them at home, but honestly in our program, we’ve set the bar that we want to be state champions.”

“Last year there mission was to beat Jackson Prep, just like their mission this year is to win the state championship,” Black said. “So, this is a good football team, very well coached football team and a team that doesn’t make a whole of mistakes. I just hope that times up and they make a lot of mistakes Saturday.”

But, Jackson Prep defensive lineman Holmes Maley said they have one key asset on their team.

“He’s our x-factor and usually when people ask me who our best player is that’s who I say it is, Coach [Ricky] Black,” Maley said of his Hall of Fame head coach. “Because no one has a Coach Black. With him on our side, it gives up complete and utter confidence.”

Over in class 4A, Tri-County Academy is preparing for a rematch against Riverfield Academy in the state championship.

“We got a good group of kids, good group of leadership with our seniors,” said Rebels head coach Philip Wasson. “We got 10 seniors, tough group of kids. Real physical, tackle well and just come to practice every day ready to practice.”

“This is my fourth state championship I’m playing in, we hadn’t got a ring yet,” Tri-County senior quarterback Cade Shepherd. “So hoping we can get one this week.”

In the playoffs, Tri-County has outscored their two opponents by 83 points. The final in the Riverfield’s match up was 50-49 back in week 2.

“I really expect it to be more low scoring,” said Boyd Cole, Riverfield’s head coach. “We throw the ball about 5 times a game and he’s going to run the ball a lot or try to run the ball a lot. But I look for a really good ball game.”