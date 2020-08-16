Malcolm Butler excited to return to the field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) — After breaking his wrist in week nine last season, former Vicksburg standout Malcolm Butler was excited for the Tennessee Titans’ first practice Friday.

Butler finished the season on injured reserve, watching as his teammates advanced to the AFC championship game without him.

“I missed out on a whole half a season, and I had to sit there and watch my team win,” Butler said. “I’m all about winning, but I want to help win, too. I’m just excited to be back.”

Butler and the Titans are scheduled to take on the Broncos September 14.