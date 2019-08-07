Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Malik Newman signs camp deal with the Cavs

Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Sports) — Malik Newman has agreed to a training camp contract with the Cavaliers, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Newman spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season with the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge. There, he averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25 appearances. He’ll look to impress the Cavaliers’ coaching staff enough to land a spot on the final roster, but chances are, he’ll play for the Charge again in 2019-20.

WJTV Sports Zone caught up with the Callaway standout after his NBA Summer League showing.

