St. Andrew’s volleyball drops set 1 to Lake but wins set 2 on a 16-1 run (and goes on a 24-3 run overall) to dominate from that point on.

The Saints win, 3-1, to advance to the MHSAA 2A state title game. It’s their first championship appearance since winning it all in 2020.

Mallie Thomas had 32 kills, 13 digs.

Katie Peterson had 10 aces, 6 kills.

Caroline Lowery had 6 aces, 3 kills.

Chase Poulson had 2 aces, 8 kills.

The state championship is 3:00 p.m. Friday at Ole Miss.