Manning's future with Giants uncertain Video

WJTV - Three days after the end of the regular season, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is not sure whether Eli Manning will return to the team next season.

During a news conference Wednesday, Gettleman said he and the veteran quarterback had a "no holds barred" meeting Monday.

Although the team finished 5-11 in 2018, Manning put up some good numbers.

He had a career-best 66 percent completion percentage, and his 11 interceptions were the fewest he has thrown since 2008.

With all that being said, it still doesn't secure Manning a job with the club in 2019.

"I'm committed to making the best decision in the interest of the New York Football Giants. I'm gonna do what I do, which is get in my office and watch film," Gettleman said. "We're gonna meet this week with the coaches and get their evaluations, we'll meet next week with pro personnel and get their evaluations and get their feelings on everything. That's our schedule."

The Giants have missed the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons.