Matt Luke discusses the status of his two quarterbacks, Corral and Plumlee

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ole Miss Rebels are 3-4 on the season, 2-2 in SEC play after falling to Missouri.

If you look at the stat sheet, John Rhys Plumlee led the team in rushing yards with 143 and was just 34 yards shy of being the team’s top passer Saturday with 103 yards.

Matt Corral started under center going 10 of 16 for 133 yards.

The biggest question for head coach Matt Luke was the decision to play both quarterbacks. He was asked that Monday:

“We have two really good competitors that have unique skill sets,” Luke said. “That’s the difference, most people have guys that are similar. I was very impressed with how they fed off each other and how unselfish they were, pulling for each other on the sideline. That impressed the other guys on the sideline as well. I’ve been proud of them, not only in the way they’ve been competing against each other, but also pulling for each other.”

Ole Miss takes on Texas A&M Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.