OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke responds to the controversial call in the Rebels 28-20 loss to No. 23 California.

Referees called a catch by WR Elijah Moore down at the 1 yard line with seconds left on the clock, although Ole Miss fans across social media believe Moore was in the endzone.

Luke, in his post game interview, says the play should have been reviewed, but his team didn’t have a timeout or a down to spike the ball.