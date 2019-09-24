Matt Luke responds to PAC-12 officiating and the emergence of QB John Rhys Plumlee

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — PAC-12 officials have responded to the non-touchdown call from Saturday.

PAC-12 Head of Officials confirms on-field officials ruled correctly during the California at Ole Miss game after marking WR Elijah Moore down at the one yard line. The Rebels would fall 28-20.

Head coach Matt Luke said Monday in his weekly presser, officials should have taken a look at the play during the game.

“Everyone knows it should have been buzzed and reviewed. That’s obvious, and I think everybody understands that. I think he scored, but it’s time for us to move on and get ready for Alabama.”

One of the positive things to come out of this game was the emergence of freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The Oak Grove standout went 7-for-7 for 82 yards, rushing for another 53 yards on 3 carries.

“I think John Rhys showed he can go out there and handle himself. He brought a spark into the stadium and on the sideline. Moving forward, what he can bring with his legs, especially against a really good defense, I think that addition gives them something else to prepare for.”