MBB: Grambling State 80, Alcorn State 71

Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Homeowners in Canton flood area see no other option but to move out
Video
Top Stories
JSU students stunned at president’s arrest, former dean looks forward to new search
Video
Top Stories
Leake Couty EMA reports levee breach in Carthage
Report: Mexican cartels flooding border with meth, fentanyl
Video
Video shows school bus overturned
Video
Jury being chosen for trial of man charged with killing 8
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Washington DC
Election Results
Top Stories
Deadline to register for Mississippi’s primary election
Video
Top Stories
Secretary of State prepares for Mississippi’s primary elections
Video
Top Stories
Some Mississippi politicians can legally pocket campaign money
Hosemann: ‘Many times this has been contentious, this time it’s not; Mississippi Senate votes to increase teacher pay
Video
Local software developer weighs in on Iowa caucus app failure
Video
Rep. Bennie Thompson won’t attend State of the Union
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Brave Reporter
Pine Belt News
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Hub Market
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Pine Belt Elections
CW
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Living Local
Black History Month
Cool Schools
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Home for the Holidays
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Shop Local Buy Local
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Severe Weather Tools
Interactive Radar
Outlooks, Watches & Warnings
Download the 12 News Weather App
Submit Weather Pics
MBB: Grambling State 80, Alcorn State 71
Sports
Posted:
Feb 10, 2020 / 11:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2020 / 11:49 PM CST
GRAMBLING, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State falls to Grambling State 80-71.
Trending Stories
JSU president, others busted in prostitution sting
Video
JSU president resigns after being arrested in prostitution sting
Video
State auditor: Over $4 million stolen from Mississippi’s poorest
Video
IHL names Thomas Hudson as acting president of Jackson State University
Video
Woman in critical condition after being shot on Eminence Row