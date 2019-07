PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — At 28 years old Ryan Casteel is having one of the best seasons of his professional career.

The MBraves slugger came into Thursday night’s game hitting .283, with a team leading 16 home runs, and 51 RBI. His 16 home runs are tied for fourth most in all of AA baseball.

In the video above Casteel explains what continues to drive him after all these years in baseball.