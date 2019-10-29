McCullough, Hampton among four local athletes to earn conference POTW honors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Four local athletes earned player of the week honors in their respective conferences.

Mississippi College running back Jordan Wright garnered Gulf South Conference offensive player of the week. That was the first time since 1994 that a Choctaw took home that honor.

And, for the second week in a row Jackson State linebacker Keonte Hampton has been named SWAC co-defensive player of the week. The sophomore racked up 11 tackles and 3 sacks in the Tigers win over Prairie View A&M.

Two Alcorn State Braves received honors this week. Malik Holbert was tabbed the SWAC co-defensive player of the week, and senior Corey McCullough won special teams player of the week.

McCullough won for the third time this season. Sports Zone 12 caught up with him after Saturday’s win over Southern on some of the challenges of being a kicker.

“The most that we have to do warm up is to kick into the net on the sidelines.,” McCullough said. “You get a little kick, but you can’t tell where it’s going and you really can’t get a snap or any of that stuff. You get one shot to go out there and do it and you either make it or miss it and go off the field. And let’s say that you miss it, you got to get your self back together and in those 10-15 minutes you stand on the sidelines thinking about it. So, kicking is all mental. If you’re not really strong mentally then I would saw that’s a con.”