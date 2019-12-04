McNair, Harper, Hampton receive SWAC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SWAC) — After helping lead the Braves to an eight-win regular season highlighted by a 6-1 mark in conference play, Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper was selected as the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Harper took the league by storm this season after taking over as the Braves starter at quarterback. Harper tallied 29 touchdowns this season to go along with 167 completions, 2,387 passing yards good for a 167.9 efficiency rating.

Jackson State’s Keonte Hampton, a sophomore linebacker from West Point, Miss. was tabbed SWAC Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 106 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Hampton ranks in the top five in the SWAC in total tackles, tackles per game (8.8 tpg), and sacks (4.5).

Fred McNair was named the SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Braves to a sixth straight SWAC East Division crown. Alcorn State concluded the SWAC regular season first in total defense, rushing defense, interceptions, offensive efficiency, and fourth down conversions.