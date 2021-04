UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) -- Hinds CC overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Southwest Mississippi CC, 81-78 in the Region 23 quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will face No. 2 seed Northeast in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket - Holmes advanced past LSU-Eunice, 81-64. The Bulldogs will face No. 1 seed Pearl River in the next round.