MHSAA 2019 State Championship Preview

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Making the playoffs seems effortless for our local teams competing this weekend in the MHSAA State Championships.

The Oak Grove Warriors are the 6A runner ups. They won the first three games of the 2019 season, then went on a three game losing skid.

They haven’t lost a game since.

“The team kind of came a little bit closer together,” said Oak Grove Drew Causey. “We kind of got on a roll there and we’ve been playing really good football. Once we got in the playoffs, I knew we had a chance.”

The Warriors face 13-1 Oxford Friday at 7 p.m. at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Another team who’s season ended with a loss in the state championship last season, Taylorsville.

Head coach Mitchell Evans said the Tartars will be relying heavily on Class 2A Mr. Football Ty Keyes, who was injured last season.

“Just watching him play, he’s a player of course and his accolades and stats and stuff say that,” Evans said. “But, as far as being a leader, you don’t see that a lot, but that’s his biggest attribute to us I think is his leadership.”

Taylorsville takes on Northside Saturday at 3 p.m.

Jefferson Davis County made it to the 3A State Semifinals last season. This year, the Jaguars are ready to win it all against Noxubee County Friday, with the help of athlete Keyser Booth.

“He’s got that it factor,” said Jeff. Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso. “He makes things happen that make you say wow how did he do that. He’s one of those guys that it’s not about him and whatever he can offensively, defensively, special teams, he’s going to do it. He’s going to go the extra mile.”

Last year, the Lumberton Panthers’ season came to an end in the 1A state quarterfinals.

The Panthers also have a Mr. Football in Robert Henry.

“Robert is a great player, great kid,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “He sets the tone for us, he works really hard and our guys follow that. He’s great and he’ll be the first one to tell you and they guys around here make him that way.”

Lumberton will battle it out against Nanih Waiya in the 1A state championship Friday at 3 p.m.