MHSAA 3A/5A Semifinals: Clinton, Germantown, St. Andrew’s advance to championship

VIDEO ABOVE: Check out highlights from all four games in the 6A/3A semifinal round!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three more teams from the Jackson metro area punched tickets to the state championship round at the Mississippi Coliseum. Clinton defeated Harrison Central 59-53 in the 6A semifinal round. The Arrows will face Starkville in the championship game Saturday at 7 pm.

The Germantown girls team prevailed in the 6A semifinals with a dominant performance, beating Harrison Central, 55-32. The Mavericks will take on Olive Branch in the title game Saturday at 5 PM.

Saint Andrew’s quest to defend its title in 3A is on track as the Saints defeated Senatobia, 51-34. The defending champs will take on Booneville in the finals, Saturday at 3 pm.