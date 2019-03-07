MHSAA 3A Semifinal: Holly Springs 67, St. Andrews 64
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - St. Andrews falls to Holly Springs 67-64 in the 3A semifinals.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
