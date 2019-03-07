Sports

MHSAA 3A Semifinal: Holly Springs 67, St. Andrews 64

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 07:40 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 07:41 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - St. Andrews falls to Holly Springs 67-64 in the 3A semifinals.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19