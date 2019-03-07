MHSAA 3A Semifinal: Velma Jackson 72, Yazoo County 61
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Velma Jackson tops Yazoo County 72-61 advancing to the 3A championship, their 5th state championship appearance in school history. The Falcons will take on Holly Springs Saturday at 3pm.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.