Sports

MHSAA 3A Semifinal: Velma Jackson 72, Yazoo County 61

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 07:21 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 07:21 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Velma Jackson tops Yazoo County 72-61 advancing to the 3A championship, their 5th state championship appearance in school history. The Falcons will take on Holly Springs Saturday at 3pm.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19