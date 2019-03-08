Sports

MHSAA 4A Boys Final: Raymond 77, Florence 62

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 11:20 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 11:20 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Raymond takes down Florence 77-62 to win it's third straight State Championship.

