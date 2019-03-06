MHSAA 5A Girls State Semifinals: West Jones 62, Germantown 52
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - West Jones advances to the 5A girls state championship game after defeating Germantown 62-52.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
