MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Pearl 57, Greenville 39

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 11:06 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 11:06 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Pearl takes down Greenville 57-39 to advance to the 6A championship. The Lady Pirates will face Terry Saturday at 6pm.

