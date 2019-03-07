MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Pearl 57, Greenville 39
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Pearl takes down Greenville 57-39 to advance to the 6A championship. The Lady Pirates will face Terry Saturday at 6pm.
