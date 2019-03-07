MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Terry 46, Hernando 42
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Terry edges Hernando 46-42 in the 6A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs will play Pearl for the state championship Saturday at 6pm.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
