MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Terry 46, Hernando 42

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 11:12 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 11:12 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Terry edges Hernando 46-42 in the 6A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs will play Pearl for the state championship Saturday at 6pm.

