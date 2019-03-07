MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Terry 48, Hernando 44
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Terry beats Hernando 48-44 in the 6A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs will play Pearl for the state championship Saturday at 6pm.
