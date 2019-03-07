Sports

MHSAA 6A Girls Semifinal: Terry 48, Hernando 44

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 09:58 AM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 09:58 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Terry beats Hernando 48-44 in the 6A semifinals. The Lady Bulldogs will play Pearl for the state championship Saturday at 6pm.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19