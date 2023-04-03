The MHSAA Boys Powerlifting State Championships were held Saturday.

Results are as follows:

6A:

Lane Gordon of Warren Central won the 6A boys powerlifting state championship in the 132-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,085 pounds.

Jaishun Bell of Germantown won the 6A boys powerlifting state championship in the 165-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,390 pounds.

Jon Michael Constanza of Madison Central won the 6A boys powerlifting state championship in the 181-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,440 pounds.

Justin Knight of Pearl (who Sports Director Blake Levine did a story on, which can be found at wjtv.com/sports) came in second in the 6A boys powerlifting state championship in the 308+-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,675. He came in 5 pounds behind first.

5A:

Adrian Marshall of Natchez won the 5A boys powerlifting state championship in the 148-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,220 pounds.

Makel Jones of Hattiesburg won the 5A boys powerlifting state championship in the 198-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,445 pounds.

Amari Smith of Brookhaven won the 5A boys powerlifting state championship in the 1308+-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,490 pounds.

4A:

South Pike boys powerlifting won the 4A state championship as a team.

Zakevious James of South Pike won the 4A boys powerlifting state championship in the 165-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,235 pounds.

Moses Cummings of Purvis won the 4A boys powerlifting state championship in the 181-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,435 pounds.

Lemari Cowart of South Pike won the 4A boys powerlifting state championship in the 308+-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,585 pounds.

La’Christopher Williams of South Pike came in second in the 4A boys powerlifting state championship in the 308+-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,530 pounds.

2A:

Velma Jackson boys powerlifting won the 2A state championship as a team. It is the Falcons’ second state championship in a row.

Byron Williamson of Velma Jackson won the 2A boys powerlifting state championship in the 148-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,125 pounds.

Renzo Smith of Velma Jackson won the 2A boys powerlifting state championship in the 165-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,245 pounds.

Tyshun Willis of Velma Jackson won the 2A boys powerlifting state championship in the 220-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,435 pounds.

Tywuan McClendon of Scott Central won the 2A boys powerlifting state championship in the 242-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,395 pounds.

Dee Griffin of of Velma Jackson won the 2A boys powerlifting state championship in the 308-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,430 pounds.

1A:

TJ Yates of Sebastopol won the 1A boys powerlifting state championship in the 114-pound weight class with a total lift of 830 pounds.

Dannon Jenkins of Sebastopol won the 1A boys powerlifting state championship in the 132-pound weight class with a total lift of 830 pounds.

Luke Winstead of Sebastopol won the 1A boys powerlifting state championship in the 308-pound weight class with a total lift of 1,455 pounds.