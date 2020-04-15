MHSAA cancels all sports, activities until start of next school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Executive Committee of the Mississippi High School Activities Association voted Wednesday morning to cancel all sports and activities until the start of the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Committee’s decision follows Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Tate Reeves that all public schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.

Per MHSAA rules, competition, practice or tryouts for sports and activities are not allowed while schools are closed. Therefore, offseason and summer sports and activities for schools shall not begin until June 1 or until further notice. This policy was reaffirmed by the Executive Committee during Wednesday’s conference call. MHSAA

“I want to thank the Executive Committee and our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for their excellent leadership and support through what has been an unprecedented crisis for our schools,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “We are extremely fortunate to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care for our Mississippi students and schools. The safety and well-being of our students, school personnel and communities is always at the very top of our list of priorities. When Gov. Reeves made the announcement schools would be closed for the remainder of the current 2019-20 school year, both MHSAA leadership and the Executive Committee felt the time had come to cancel all activities and athletics as well.”

“This is an extremely difficult day because we know how much work, dedication and sacrifice these students, coaches and their families have put into these sports and activities that are unable to finish their spring seasons. We join all of our schools in anticipation of a successful return to sports and activities in the fall of 2020. The MHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”