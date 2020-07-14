MHSAA Executive Committee votes to delay start of fall sports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Committee voted on Tuesday that the start of the Fall Sports season will be delayed two weeks.
Practice for volleyball, cross country and swim will start on August 10. The first meets and matches will be on August 24.
Football practice will begin on August 17. Opening games for football will start on September 4.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson Public Schools to announce reopening plans on Thursday
- Digital First: Warren County Seeking Answers After Church is Vandalized Two Days in a Row
- Apprenticeship grant awarded to Mississippi
- Unbearable summer heat affects people of color even more during COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers say
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection