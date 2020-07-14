Coronavirus Information

MHSAA Executive Committee votes to delay start of fall sports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Committee voted on Tuesday that the start of the Fall Sports season will be delayed two weeks.

Practice for volleyball, cross country and swim will start on August 10. The first meets and matches will be on August 24.

Football practice will begin on August 17. Opening games for football will start on September 4.

