MHSAA Football Championship information on tickets, parking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MSHAA) Football Championship football games will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

Campus parking will be open to visitors except handicapped and reserved spots. Parking may be limited on December 3 as classes will still be in session. No golf carts or ATVs will be allowed.

The Hub City Transit Service will offer free rides with a photo ID to USM students, faculty and staff. The Eagle Walk route will be rerouted to the west side of campus.

Mississippi High School Activities Association Parking Map

The full schedule and game-day details can be found here. Purchase game tickets here.

Hattiesburg leaders said neighbors should be aware that traffic may be heavier during the games.