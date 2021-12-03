MHSAA Football Championship information on tickets, parking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MSHAA) Football Championship football games will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.
Campus parking will be open to visitors except handicapped and reserved spots. Parking may be limited on December 3 as classes will still be in session. No golf carts or ATVs will be allowed.
The Hub City Transit Service will offer free rides with a photo ID to USM students, faculty and staff. The Eagle Walk route will be rerouted to the west side of campus.
The full schedule and game-day details can be found here. Purchase game tickets here.
Hattiesburg leaders said neighbors should be aware that traffic may be heavier during the games.