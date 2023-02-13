WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 13, 2023 / 11:36 PM CST
Updated: Feb 14, 2023 / 12:03 AM CST
Madison Central, Oak Grove, Callaway, Warren Central, Magee girls basketball all competed in the MHSAA State Tournament First Round on Monday.
Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shares the highlights.
