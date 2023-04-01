The MHSAA girls powerlifting state championships were held at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Friday.

Girls were allowed to perform seven reps total and could choose how to split them up among the three events that would count toward their final score: squats, bench pressing and dead lifting.

State champions and full podiums were awarded for each weight class in each school classification.

Here are some of the results:

6A:

Taylor Terry of Pearl won the state championship in the 6A 181-pound weight class with a total weight of 870 pounds.

Jasmine Rucker of Clinton came in third in the 6A 105-pound weight class with a total weight of 460 pounds.

Reighan Barnes of Germantown came in third in the 6A 148-pound weight class with a total weight of 715 pounds.

Eliana Vaughn of Clinton came in third in the 6A 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 785 pounds.

5A:

Mia Burse of Callaway won the state championship in the 5A 165-pound weight class with a total weight of 705 pounds.

Shadiah Robinson of Jim Hill won the state championship in the 5A 220-pound weight class with a total weight of 850 pounds.

Markevia Richard of Jim Hill came in third in the 5A 220-pound weight class with a total weight of 675 pounds.

Kyce Evans of Ridgeland won the state championship in the 5A 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 715 pounds.

Londynn Dixon of Jim Hill came in third in the 5A 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 605 pounds.

Destin Johnson of Callaway came in third in the 5A 132-pound weight class with a total weight of 610 pounds.

Jakiyah Horner of Jim Hill came in second in the 5A 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 820 pounds.

Makyia Adams of Ridgeland came in third in the 5A 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 750 pounds.

4A:

Maliyah Walker of South Pike won the state championship in the 4A 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 900 pounds.

Tykeia Magee of South Pike came in second in the 4A 105-pound weight class with a total weight of 525 pounds.

Lanasia Nimox of South Pike came in third in the 4A 105-pound weight class with a total weight of 445 pounds.

Samiya Lowery tied for second in the 4A 123-pound weight class with a total weight of 660 pounds.

Gracie Martin of South Pike came in second in the 4A 181-pound weight class with a total weight of 760 pounds.

Tyquasha Townsend of Leake Central came in third in the 4A 181-pound weight class with a total weight of 750 pounds.

Victoria Williams of South Pike came in third in the 4A 198-pound weight class with a total weight of 780 pounds.

Deanna West of South Pike came in second in the 4A 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 940 pounds.

3A:

Myah Patrick of Forest won the state championship in the 3A 114-pound weight class with a total weight of 635 pounds.

Janiah Boone of Forest won the state championship in the 3A 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 785 pounds.

Allison Gore of Forest came in second in the 3A 97-pound weight class with a total weight of 460 pounds.

Annie Simmons of West Marion came in second in the 3A 97-pound weight class with a total weight of 395 pounds.

Naima Davis of Forest came in second in the 3A 165-pound weight class with a total weight of 745 pounds.

Alicia Ducre of West Marion came in second in the 3A 181-pound weight class with a total weight of 740 pounds.

Makhari Stiff of Yazoo County came in third in the 3A 198-pound weight class with a total weight of 700 pounds.

Ja’Kyriaha Gatlin of West Marion came in second in the 3A 220-pound weight class with a total weight of 755 pounds.

Ranesha Davis of Yazoo County came in second in the 3A 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 805 pounds.

Class I (1A and 2A):

Rob Randle of Velma Jackson came in second in the Class I 97-pound weight class with a total weight of 490 pounds.

Dan Brown of Velma Jackson came in second in the Class I 198-pound weight class with a total weight of 735 pounds.

Dak Nettles of Velma Jackson came in third in the Class I 242-pound weight class with a total weight of 770 pounds.

Ashley Stanford of Velma Jackson came in second in the Class I 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 850 pounds.

Ry Hawkins of Velma Jackson came in third in the Class I 242+-pound weight class with a total weight of 780 pounds.