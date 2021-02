JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Construction on the Belhaven University Track and Field is officially complete. Student athletes can now train and compete on the state-of-the-art, eight-lane track complex.

Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell said, “The completion of the new track and field opens up many more opportunities for our student athletes. When you combine our new facilities with our well-known academic reputation you create a great option for serious competitors. We look forward to watching our track, field, and cross-country programs benefit and grow!”