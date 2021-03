VIDEO ABOVE: Behind the scenes look at Snack Pack Elite in action, with head coach Thomas “Snacks” Lee mic’d up during the entire game. Also hear from players Kevion Hunt (Callaway) and Cam Brent (Jackson Prep).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — College basketball player. ESPY winner. Head coach.

Thomas “Snacks” Lee continues to add to his already impressive resume, this time as head coach of the Snack Pack Elite AAU squad. We mic’d him up during the team’s 54-35 win over Starkville Swish this weekend.