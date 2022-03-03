CHICAGO (WGN) – Auction items that have a connection to “His Airness” are never short on money-earning power.

That was proven this week when an unused ticket to NBA legend Michael Jordan’s first game netted $468,000 at auction. However, other items related to retired Chicago Bulls star and Basketball Hall of Famer are getting a little more creative.

For instance, the shoes that Jordan wore during the game in which he broke his foot in 1985 sold for $422,000 earlier this winter. And now, the Lelands auction house is featuring a unique item that involves one of the six-time NBA champion’s greatest hobbies: cigars.

As part of their 2022 Winter Classic Lelands is auctioning off a smoked Jordan cigar, complete with photographic proof that he smoked it.

On a number of occasions, Jordan had spoken about his love of cigars — while also smoking them — over the course of his playing career during various major victories for the Bulls.

Fans can bid on one of these used cigars until March 12 at 9 p.m. CST.

The item came up for bid after Jordan was recently honored during NBA All-Star Weekend as a member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. He showed up for the halftime ceremony of the game on Sunday in Cleveland along with former Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman. One of the most shared images of the weekend was Jordan’s embrace with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as the pair had a conversation after the full ceremony concluded.