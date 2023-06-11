A mid-game montage for Game 1 of the Southern Miss vs. Tennessee Super Regional.
Game 1 resumes 11 AM Sunday.
Game 2 starts 2 PM or 55 minutes after Game 1, whichever comes first.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
A mid-game montage for Game 1 of the Southern Miss vs. Tennessee Super Regional.
Game 1 resumes 11 AM Sunday.
Game 2 starts 2 PM or 55 minutes after Game 1, whichever comes first.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>