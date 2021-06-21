Mike Bianco puts LSU rumors to rest, announces commitment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — After weeks of speculation Mike Bianco made it clear he’s not going anywhere.

“Ole Miss is home for me and my family,” Bianco said. “I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford.”

According to multiple reports Bianco was considered a top candidate for the head coaching job at LSU, his alma mater.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success. I want to thank Rebel Nation for their unmatched support, year in and year out, and how they help make Swayze Field the greatest experience in baseball.”

Athletic Director Keith Carter voiced his support for the longtime coach.

“Mike Bianco is our head coach,” Carter said. “And with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights. We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there can be personal factors that come into play. Mike and I have been in constant contact and have been able to privately sort fact from fiction. Our program is poised to take the next step toward success in Omaha, and we believe Coach Bianco is the right person to guide us there.”

Bianco led the Rebels to a 45-22 record this season which ended with a second straight appearance in the Super Regionals.