JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Millsaps moves to 2-3 in SAA play after falling 24-17 to Trinity.

QB Amryn Jeffery went 18-of-29 for 179 yards and 1 touchdown. Carrington Wooden led the game in rushing yards with 77.

The Majors have a bye week, then travel to take on Sewanee November 2.