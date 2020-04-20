Breaking News
Millsaps head men’s basketball coach steps down

Sports
Courtesy: Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College announced that Jimmy Smith is stepping down as the head men’s basketball coach. He’s been the coach for the past three seasons.

Smith totaled 38 wins during his time in Jackson, including a 17-10 mark in 2019-20, the most wins for a Millsaps men’s basketball team since the 2007-08 campaign.

He is leaving to take the head coaching job at Trinity University (San Antonio, Texas). 

While leading the Majors, Smith coached seven all-conference award winners, and 12 All-SAA Academic Honor Roll selections.

“We are thankful for the time Coach Smith and his family spent at Millsaps,” said Director of Athletics Aaron Pelch. “He did outstanding work getting our men’s basketball program back on track. Millsaps has a great men’s basketball tradition, and I am looking forward to finding the next head coach to continue the tradition of excellence.”

A national search for the next men’s basketball head coach will begin immediately. 

