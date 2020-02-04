Miss. College football player’s Kobe Bryant tribute goes viral

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Kobe Bryant’s tragic death affected many around the world, compelling some to make special tributes to the fallen NBA star, even here in Mississippi.

“Well first on twitter I saw this speech, he was saying ‘do what you love and love what you do.’ I like to draw, I like to play football, so I kind of related to him being an athlete,” said Mississippi College offensive lineman Sam Ingram.

That inspired Ingram to draw Bryant’s face using only the No. 24. Ingram says he was compelled to draw the picture after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

“I just wanted to do something unique,” Ingram said. “I’ve never seen someone use a small number to make a full picture out of. If I were to count it’s like 10,000 24s I drew over a number of hours.”

“I just though he was a big inspiration to everybody, so everbody would relate to something — a good tribute piece that I decided to do.”

And the junior from Germantown High School said he hopes Bryant’s family can one day see his artwork.

“It would mean the world. I spent a lot of time on it. I put his speech on it because I wanted people to hear his words that inspired me when I heard them.”

Ingram said it’s those words — to do what you love and love what you do — motivates him to suit up for the Choctaws, excel as a pre-med major, and be a pretty good artist.

“I say my school work comes first, then it would be football, then drawing. He says love what you do and if you love what you do, you’re going to put all you effort into it. So, I look forward to bringing all the game this football season. Go Choctaws.”