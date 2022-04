Mississippi College men’s and women’s tennis coach David Boteler has announced his retirement.

Boteler has spent the past 25 years as the Choctaws’ coach.

The teams hit the road Thursday to compete in the Gulf South Conference tournaments in Montgomery, Alabama.

Over the last 25 years, Mississippi College tennis has a combined record of 562-359 (men: 283-197; women: 279-163), according to the college.