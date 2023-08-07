The Mississippi Disc Organization held its annual ultimate frisbee playoff tournament Saturday at Freedom Ridge Park in Ridgeland.

The MDO Summer League is made up of more than 100 men and women from all over the South. Registration is open to the public for the eight-week frisbee regular season.

Six teams competed for four playoff spots in 2023.

Ultimate frisbee is played in a unique way, participants say. You run like soccer (unless you have the disc in your possession), you guard like basketball and you score in an end zone like football.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shows us why players say ultimate frisbee is the ultimate sport.