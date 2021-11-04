Mississippi Raiders football team moving to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Raiders, which is an arena league football team, is moving to Jackson. The team held a news conference on Thursday with Mayor Lumumba and Visit Jackson’s President and CEO Dr. Rickey Thigpen.

The Raiders will play at the Mississippi Coliseum. The team, owned by James and Tamie Germany, formerly played in the American Indoor Football Alliance in Hattiesburg. The team is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida, in the next few weeks where a new indoor arena league will be announced.

“The move from Hattiesburg to Jackson was one that was not done lightly,” said team owner, James Germany. “We thought long and hard about the move and determined that at this time Jackson was the right place for this team. We leave behind great relationships with the community of Hattiesburg and look forward to having a team there in the future.”

“Our research has identified sports as a primary vertical market segment focus during the upcoming year,” said Thigpen. “Hence, the partnership with the Mississippi Raiders is perfect. We are excited to be the new home to Mississippi’s arena football team and look forward to the diversification of our tourism and sporting product and the opportunity to bring Raider fans to the city.”