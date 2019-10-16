Mississippi Royalty continues to break barriers, 2 years later

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two years after it’s conception, Mississippi’s first female tackle football team is still breaking barriers.

Mississippi Royalty was founded back in 2017. And, now heading into its third season, the athletes say people still think women’s tackle football is taboo.

Founder Tyre Brown said the team is now in the process of rebuilding, but their message is still the same, to make women’s tackle football the norm.

Athletic Director Dana Hubbard said it’s great to see other women inspired enough by Mississippi Royalty to start their own teams in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA).

“Other people jump on board to want to form them a team also is awesome, it’s great,” said Hubbard. “It’s always good to see women collectively come together and to form different things like this, but it still brings the competitive in the state of Mississippi.”

There are now three women’s tackle football teams across the state, but quarterback LaToya Brown said there are still major misconceptions about a women’s league.



“Ain’t no way we have a women’s tackle team in Hattiesburg,” Brown said. “Basically, men bashing us like we can’t hit, that’s not a real sport, that’s what I get all the time. Until they actually come watch us play.”

Mississippi Royalty is having tryouts October 19 and October 26 in Hattiesburg.