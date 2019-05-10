Sports

Mississippi's Most Challenging Holes: No. 17 on Lake Caroline

By:

Posted: May 09, 2019 08:12 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 08:12 PM CDT

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) -- We're on a quest to conquer the most challenging golf holes in Mississippi!

In this first installment Noah Newman takes on the dreaded par three seventeenth hole at Lake Caroline, with the help of course professional Kyle Sisk.

Click the video above to watch! 

For course/hole suggestions email Noah Newman - NNewman@WJTV.com. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center