Mississippi's Most Challenging Holes: No. 17 on Lake Caroline
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) -- We're on a quest to conquer the most challenging golf holes in Mississippi!
In this first installment Noah Newman takes on the dreaded par three seventeenth hole at Lake Caroline, with the help of course professional Kyle Sisk.
Click the video above to watch!
For course/hole suggestions email Noah Newman - NNewman@WJTV.com.
