Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 class selections

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its six new selections for the 2021 class. Three of the athletes were basketball players including Mississippi Valley State head basketball coach Lindsey Hunter who played in the NBA for 17 years following his collegiate career at Alcorn State and Jackson State, former Mississippi State basketball star Erick Dampier who played 16 years in the NBA, and All-American women’s basketball player Debbie Brock who played at Delta State.

The other athletes who will be inducted are Ole Miss football standout Terrence Metcalf who played 78 games during a 9-year NFL career including the 2007 Super Bowl, former PGA Tour player Randy Watkins, and former Ole Miss tennis star Dave Randall who went on to play professionally.