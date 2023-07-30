The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame hosts its 2023 Induction Ceremony on Saturday.
Eight new members were inducted, including:
- Mississippi State graduate and MLB pitcher Paul Maholm
- Millsaps baseball student-athlete and head coach Jim Page
- Ole Miss and NFL linebacker Jeff Herrod
- Southern Miss and NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain
- Magee graduate and NFL defensive back John Mangum
- Hazlehurst and Jackson State grad and NFL running back Lewis Tillman
- Ole Miss grad, Belhaven women’s basketball assistant coach and Ole Miss and WNBA women’s basketball head coach Carol Ross
- Ole Miss grad Olympic Skeet Shooter (1972 Olympic Games) Tony Rosetti