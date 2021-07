JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - With President Biden's attempt to combat gun violence in America came a bunch of executive orders, such as a crackdown on homemade firearms referred to as ghost guns and an attempt to tighten regulations on pistol stabilizing braces like the one used in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people died in that mass shooting.

Currently pistol stabilizing braces are still legal. Some vendors said the initiative is sort of a waste of time.