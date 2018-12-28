Mississippi State arrives in Tampa Video

TAMPA, Fl. (WJTV) - For the 9th straight season, the Mississippi State football team is playing in a bowl game. Thursday, the Bulldogs arrived in Tampa ahead of their New Year's Day matchup with Iowa in the Outback Bowl.

Like all bowl destinations, there are plenty of things planned for the team. For example, the team went to a Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday.

Friday morning they'll practice. Later in the day, the Bulldogs will visit a children's hospital before hanging out at a wharf downtown.

Needless to say, there's plenty of fun to be had for the Bulldogs, but in between practices.

"When we're doing stuff with football, you're 100 percent locked into football. it's the only thing that matters," said quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. "The second that last whistle blows, go have all the fun you want. Go do whatever you need to do, be back before curfew, make sure you're looking over your notes and practice film from that day.

"When it's football time it's football, but when it's time to have fun, go let loose and enjoy what we've earned."